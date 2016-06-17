Cement family shocked to find 14-foot python

CEMENT, OK (KSWO) -A teen in Caddo County made a horrifying discovery after his dog alerted him to a 14-foot long python on his front lawn.

JC Lara, 15, was falling asleep on his couch around 10 p.m. Thursday when he heard his dog barking outside. When he opened the front door, he found the huge snake hissing at his dog.

JC thought he was dreaming when he saw what was slithering outside his front door, but when he realized he wasn't, he ran back inside to get his dad.

His dad was sleeping, so when he told them how big the snake was, naturally he didn't quite believe him, so JC told him to come and look for himself.

"I was like, ‘dad, dad there's a snake right outside, like right by the steps. Please come out here quick,’" JC said.

Carmelo Lara, JC's dad, went outside with a shovel thinking it was a small snake, little did he know how big it actually was.

"I tell my wife, ‘bring my gun, bring the gun.’ She go get the gun, and I watched him, and then I tell her to do the light with the phone, and I shot him. I shot three times," Carmelo Lara said.

Carmelo says he was terrified at first, but he had to do what he felt was in the best interest of his family's safety.

"I have kids, grandson and I don't want nothing to happen to them, you know? I have dogs and all that stuff, so my kid sees this thing and I'm glad he found it. What about if he don't? It would go under my trailer or something like that you know," Carmelo said.

Carmelo's daughter, Marisela, says they didn't know what to do with the snake after killing it.

"We called the police and they said it was in our property, so we could do with it whatever we wanted. And then we called the wildlife ranger and he said the same thing. We called even the sheriff's department to see if we needed to do any report just in case a pet owner came up and said it was his. And they said no report needed to be done," Marisela said.

JC says they never dreamed a snake this big would be in their front yard in Cement, Oklahoma. They actually thought they took care of a possible snake problem just before it happened.

"We've never had snakes like really near the house, we just kind of had it far. And so when my sister bought, she bought this snake repellent and she sprayed it all across the yard, I sprayed it all across the fence, like all around, and I guess it didn't work so good," JC said.

The Lara's said if people have pets like this, and they can't keep them, don't release them because they could cause harm to other families and animals.

The snake is believed to be a Burmese python, which is not native to Oklahoma and are usually found in Southeast Asia.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.