Disaster teams help with demo after flood

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief teams are on the ground working to help Lawton residents whose homes flooded on Sunday.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief partners with local churches to help the community recover after a disaster strikes. When someone contacts them and lets them know that they want their assistance, they'll come to their house and see how bad the water damage is. Once they determine how much water got in the house, they'll start ripping out sheet rock and insulation.

Robert McClain says he was overjoyed when they offered to help him with the damage on his house on the east side of Lawton for free.

"You don't just get help like this and these guys are really putting out. As you can see, a lot of hard work going on inside of the house here," McClain said.

Doing this task is important because if it stays in the house after a flood, even though the sheet rock dries, the insulation will stay sopping wet for a period time and start to grow mold.

State training coordinator Dave Karr says once the sheet rock and insulation has been ripped out and given time to dry, they come back to finish the job to make sure the house is safe to live in for the years to come.

"We spray it with a product called Shock Wave that kills the black mold, and that's our goal, to get the black mold out of the houses," Karr said.

He says having the help is nice because it's difficult to do in the heat.

"I got them out there, they're helping me out. You know, I can sit back and relax a little bit. If I get too hot, I can step back and someone will take the hammer or the chisel away from me and they go in there and they’re doing it," McClain said.

McClain says after getting assistance from the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief team, he plans on returning the favor and helping others when disaster strikes again.

If your house was flooded and you'd like assistance, contact Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at 405-516-4822 to let them know.

