Dam leak inspected at Ft. Sill

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Following Sunday's storms, Fort Sill is taking measures to investigate a possible dam failure.

After inspecting all of their dams, engineers found water leaking from the bottom of a rock and concrete dam at Upper Canyon Lake, and now plan to lower the water to keep it from failing.

Fort Sill Public Works Director Randy Butler said, "Once we get the water level down to see the possible damage to the dam, we’ll take appropriate steps to develop a plan and then execute a plan.

“We are going to take measures right now to avert any dam failure and ensure the public safety."

Butler said while people downstream in Cache, where Crater Creek flows, will see an increased flow of water, they will not allow it to reach flood levels.

Fort Sill officials say the leak is not connected to the rumor about a dam failure at Lake George on Fort Sill's east range earlier this week.

