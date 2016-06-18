Weekend K-9 teams search for missing Duncan boy - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Weekend K-9 teams search for missing Duncan boy

Damion Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook) Damion Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook)

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Continuing coverage on the search for the 8-year-old Duncan boy, who has been missing for almost a week now.

Earlier Saturday, they looked for Damion Davidson in small search groups with K-9s in certain spots south of Duncan. Damion disappeared last Sunday morning as storms moved through the area.

They identified areas throughout the week that they couldn't safely get to, and got to search them with the K-9 teams. Officials say the areas they searched like Claridy Creek, Oak Avenue and Beech Avenue have all been cleared.

Law enforcement encourages people south of Duncan to search their properties for anything suspicious, and report it to the Duncan Police or the Stephens County Sheriff's Office.

