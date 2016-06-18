Comanche Nation Police Cops & Kids Picnic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Police Department hosted its 4th annual Cops & Kids Picnic Saturday, and gave away about 80 bikes to some lucky kids. The picnic, which is all about building a relationship between law enforcement and the community, brought in 1,300 people in for bounce houses, rock climbing, and a pony ride.

They also got to talk with officer one-on-one, which is important for the department.

"So people can recognize that we are the good guys, not the bad guys,” said R. L. Smith, Community Policing Coordinator. “And people can also come and talk to us. It's all about having an open police department where the community is invited in."

Kids also got to meet wrestlers from the Imperial Wrestling Revolution, and members of Bikers Against Child Abuse. They also got to see patrol units, specialized units and K-9s up close.

