Sheriff rewards "Good Citizen" kids

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County kids, who have been picked for being 'good citizens', enjoyed a day of games, food and swimming with the sheriff's deputies.

At a camp out in the county, the Comanche County Sheriff's Department hosted their 'Good Citizen' Kids Camp. It's a camp that has been going on for 28 years where the sheriff's department takes kids that have been nominated by their school to have a day of fun.

"To let children know that we care, and that we want to be part of the community,” said Beverley Crobsy, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department “And teach them about sharing, and being drug free, and just to come out and have a good time."

All 55 kids played games with the deputies in the morning, and Sheriff Ken Stradley talked to them at lunch about being drug free. They spent the rest of the day playing in the pool. The sheriff's office says it is one fun way to reward the kids, and a way to build relationships across the county.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.