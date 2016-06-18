Sheriff rewards "Good Citizen" kids - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff rewards "Good Citizen" kids

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County kids, who have been picked for being 'good citizens', enjoyed a day of games, food and swimming with the sheriff's deputies.

At a camp out in the county, the Comanche County Sheriff's Department hosted their 'Good Citizen' Kids Camp. It's a camp that has been going on for 28 years where the sheriff's department takes kids that have been nominated by their school to have a day of fun.

"To let children know that we care, and that we want to be part of the community,” said Beverley Crobsy, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department “And teach them about sharing, and being drug free, and just to come out and have a good time."

All 55 kids played games with the deputies in the morning, and Sheriff Ken Stradley talked to them at lunch about being drug free. They spent the rest of the day playing in the pool. The sheriff's office says it is one fun way to reward the kids, and a way to build relationships across the county.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly