Juneteenth celebrates freedom - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Juneteenth celebrates freedom

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Juneteenth celebration was in full swing Saturday, celebrating the date the news reached Texas that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, freeing the slaves in the U.S. The celebrations started with opening ceremonies at the Douglass Professional Development Center where 7NEWS own Medwatch reporter Tina Tyler hosted the event.

They also awarded special members of the community including Albert Johnson Sr., who was a founder of the Juneteenth celebration here in Lawton.

"To see Juneteenth from its initial start in this community back in the 30s, to see where it is now,” said Johnson. “So it's heartwarming to see people coming together to enjoy and celebrate Juneteenth."

After the ceremony, it was off to the Patterson Community Center where the real fun began. There were games, bounce houses, music and food, all free for the community.

Lawton Police Chief James Smith says it was important that the celebration had such a good turnout this year.

"It’s always important to learn where we came from, and they are our future leaders,” said Chief Smith. “It's always great to see young people come out and understand our past, present, and more importantly where we need to go from here."

After a proclamation from Lawton’s Mayor Fred Fitch, the celebration is officially named the Lawton-Fort Sill Juneteenth celebration.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly