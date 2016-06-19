Four injured in rollover accident outside Temple - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Four injured in rollover accident outside Temple

(Source MGN) (Source MGN)

TEMPLE, OK (KSWO) - Four Temple residents are recovering in Wichita Falls Sunday after getting into a rollover accident late Saturday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the accident a little after 10 p.m. on Highway 5 west of Temple. The driver, Brenn Powell of Temple, was driving east on Highway 5.

OHP says he was unable to complete a curve due to unsafe speed, and rolled off the highway. Two of the passengers were ejected from the car. One of the passengers ejected, William Jones of Temple, was the only one admitted in critical condition. The driver and two of the passengers who were teenagers were admitted in fair condition.

