Four injured in rollover accident outside Temple

TEMPLE, OK (KSWO) - Four Temple residents are recovering in Wichita Falls Sunday after getting into a rollover accident late Saturday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the accident a little after 10 p.m. on Highway 5 west of Temple. The driver, Brenn Powell of Temple, was driving east on Highway 5.

OHP says he was unable to complete a curve due to unsafe speed, and rolled off the highway. Two of the passengers were ejected from the car. One of the passengers ejected, William Jones of Temple, was the only one admitted in critical condition. The driver and two of the passengers who were teenagers were admitted in fair condition.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.