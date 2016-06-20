Lawton police remove alligator from Liberty Lake neighborhood - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton police remove alligator from Liberty Lake neighborhood

By Monte Brown, Anchor
(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)
(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Police received an unusual call early Monday morning about an alligator near Liberty Lake Park.

When officers got the the 1900 block of Liberty Avenue, they spotted the small gator walking down the road. They grabbed it and held it until animal control officers took control.

So far, it's not clear where the alligator came from.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

