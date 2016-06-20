Second man arrested for indecent exposure at library

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Lawton Police arrested a second man for indecent exposure at the Lawton Public Library Friday morning.

Police were called to the library at 8:15 a.m. Friday, June 17, about a naked man. The woman who called police said she looked to her left while sitting at the library and saw Daniel King naked on the south side of the library. She said he started to put his clothes on and walked away.

The officer found King walking near Southwest 4th Street and ‘C’ Avenue and stopped him. The woman positively identified King and he was then arrested for indecent exposure.

Police say King was loitering at the police station for about 15 minutes without wearing a shirt prior to going to the library.

King was arraigned at the Lawton Municipal Court and his bond was set at $1,000. King pleaded not guilty.

The last time someone was arrested for indecent exposure was two days earlier.

Charges against King were later dropped.

