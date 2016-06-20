Police looking for hit and run driver

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are on the hunt for a hit and run driver.

Police say a motorcycle rider was knocked off his bike at NW Cache and 61st Street Monday night after being struck by a vehicle before 8 p.m.

Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, but had not located the driver.

Police talked to several eyewitnesses. The victim's condition is not yet known.

