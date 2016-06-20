Trailer hauling water ignites

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A trailer transporting water and fertilizer ignited this Monday evening, but was quickly put out.

The driver was headed East on Tinney Rd. near 67th St. when he said he smelled smoke and pulled over. He was able to unhitch the trailer from his rig, keeping his truck from catching fire. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from reaching the fertilizer, however, the tank itself was engulfed and melted in a matter of minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

