Polls open Tuesday for election

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Polls across the state are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, so go cast your ballot.

Democrats, Republicans and now Libertarians will be able to vote in the primaries if two or more people are running for the same position and are the same political party. Candidates must get 50% plus one vote to move to the general election in November. If no candidate is able to do so, in races with three or more running, the top two will go on to a runoff election on August 23.

Libertarian voters will choose between Dax Ewbank and Robert Murphy for U.S. senator. The candidate will then go up against Mike Workman, James Lankford and Sean Braddy.

Republicans living in District 3, Caddo, Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Kiowa counties in Southwest Oklahoma, can cast ballots for either Frank Lucas or Desiree Brown for U.S. representative for District 3.

In District 4, Democrats can choose between Bert Smith and Christina Owen, and Republicans can choose between Tom Cole, James Taylor and Shawn Roberts. U.S. representative District 4 covers Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens and Tillman counties. The Democrat and Republican with the most votes will eventually go up against Sevier White, a Libertarian, in November.

In the race for state senator, Republicans Juan Rodriguez, Toni Hasenbeck and Chris Kidd are vying for the District 31 seat. Republicans Paul Scott and Corey Brooks are vying for the District 43 seat.

When it comes to state representatives, Republican voters in District 50 will choose between Dennis Johnson and Marcus McEntire.

Republican voters in District 52 will choose between Charles Ortega and John Thomas.

Democrats in District 62 will choose between Larry Bush and Ruby Peters.

Republicans in District 63 will choose between Jeff Coody and Dan Oakes.

Republican voters in District 64 will choose between Keith Jackson and Rande Worthen.

In addition to the federal and state level positions, every county has sheriffs, court clerks, county clerks and county commissioners No. 2 up for election. However, some Southwest Oklahoma counties have a limited number of candidates, some of which is made up entirely of incumbents. Additionally, some cities have propositions and city positions on the ballot.

In Lawton, Caleb Davis, Derek Berry and Michael Dixon are running for the Ward 3 council seat. Jay Burk, Jody Maples and Barbara Curry are vying for the Ward 4 council seat. Kim Shahan and Dwight Tanner are both running for the Ward 5 council seat.

Voters in Medicine Park are voting on voting on whether or not they should pass a three-eighths of one percent sales tax. Money raised from the sales tax would be used to fund capital expenditures and for the use of the town and any public trust that claims Medicine Park as the beneficiary.

In Cotton County, Shawn Strange and Tim King are running for sheriff as Republicans. Four people are running for county commissioner No. 2, Ricky Vardell and Brady White as Democrats and Joe Keaton and Clarence Bivins as Republicans.

In Greer County, Chris Hopingardner and Devin Huckaby are running for sheriff as Democrats.

In Jackson County, Christi Hair and Robin Booker are vying for the position of county clerk as Republicans. David Renfro, Janice Miller and Buddy Dehtan are running for the remainder of the county commissioner No. 3 term.

In Kiowa County, Bill Lancaster and Jeff Smith are running for sheriff as Republicans, but Lancaster will be unable to serve as sheriff due to a deal made with the Kiowa County District Attorney’s Office. Stan Funkhouser and Dee Corbin are running for the county commissioner No. 2 seat as Republicans.

In Stephens County, Wayne McKinney and Ladd Polk are running as Republicans for the sheriff position. Todd Churchman and Lonnie Estes are running as Republicans for the county commissioner No. 2 seat.

Tillman County is bringing up the question of liquor by the drink once again. The proposal failed by only a few votes of getting a majority when it was brought up in 2014.

We’ll have the results as they come in on-air, online at kswo.com and on the 7News app.

A full list of 2016 races and their candidates can be found below. Keep in my, the primary is only to narrow down the top candidate for each political party for a particular race. If only one person from each party is running, their election will be in November. If there is only one person running, they win by default. If there are only two people running for a position and they’re from the same party, this will determine the winner.

If you aren’t sure where your polling place is or who and what you can vote for, click here.

U.S. Senator

Democrat- Mike Workman

Republican- James Lankford

Libertarian- Dax Ewbank, Robert Murphy

Independent- Sean Braddy

U.S. Representative District 3

Democrat- Frankie Robbins

Republican- Frank Lucas, Desiree Brown

U.S. Representative District 4

Democrat- Bert Smith, Christina Owen

Republican- Tom Cole, James Taylor, Shawn Roberts

Libertarian- Sevier White

Corporation Commissioner

Democrat- Richard Morrissette

Republican- Dana Murphy

State Senator

District 31

Democrat- Perry Brinegar

Republican- Juan Rodriguez, Toni Hasenbeck, Chris Kidd

District 43

Democrat- Leah Pollan

Republican- Paul Scott, Corey Brooks

State Representatives

District 50

Democrat- Melissa Tilley

Republican- Dennis Johnson, Marcus McEntire

District 51

Democrat- Charles Murdock

Republican- Scott Biggs

District 52

Republican- Charles Ortega, John Thomas

District 55

Democrat- Wayne Walters

Republican- Todd Russ

District 56

Democrat- David Perryman

Republican- Chris Verser

District 62

Democrat- Larry Bush, Ruby Peters

Republican- John Michael Montgomery

District 63

Democrat- Randy Batt

Republican- Jeff Coody, Dan Oakes

District 64

Democrat- Jacobi Crowley

Republican- Keith Jackson, Rande Worthen

District 65

Democrat- Rick Gilleland

Republican- Scooter Park



County Elections

Comanche County

Sheriff- Kenny Stradley-D

Court Clerk- Robert Morales -D

County Clerk- Carrie Tubbs-R

County Commissioner- Johnny Owens-D, Richard Strickland-R

Cotton County

Sheriff- Kent Simpson-D, Shawn Strange-R, Tim King-R

Court Clerk- Janet Burk-D

County Clerk- Nikky Vardell-D

County Commissioner No. 2- Clarence Scooter Bivins-R, Joe Keaton-R, Brady White-D, Ricky Vardell-D

Tillman County

Sheriff- Bobby Whittington-R

Court Clerk- Kevin Stevens-R

County Clerk- Cacy Caldwell-R

County Commissioner- Joe Dickey-D

County Treasurer- Julie Garza-R

County Question- Shall the retail sale of alcoholic beverages by the individual drink for on-premises consumption be approved within Tillman County, Oklahoma, during each day, according to the laws of the State of Oklahoma?

Stephens County

Sheriff- Wayne McKinney-R, Ladd Polk-R

Court Clerk- Dana Blevins-D

County Clerk- Jenny Moore-R

County Commissioner No. 2- Todd Churchman-R, Lonnie Estes-R

County Assessor- Dana Buchanan-R

Jackson County

Sheriff- Roger Levick-R

Court Clerk- Rhonda Stepanovich-R

County Clerk- Robin Booker-R, Christi Hair-R

County Commissioner District 2- Kirk Butler-R

County Commissioner District 3 (2-year unexpired term)- David Renfro-D, Buddy Dehtan-D, Janice Miller-D, Rhet Johnson-R

Jefferson County

Sheriff- Michael Bryant-D, Jeremie Wilson-R

Court Clerk- Kim Berry-D

County Clerk- Traci Smith-D

County Commissioner- Ty Phillips-D

Treasurer (2-year unexpired term)- Emily Follis-R, Mary Atwood-D

Harmon County

Sheriff- Joe Johnson-D

Court Clerk- Stacy Macias-D

County Clerk- Kara Gollihare-D

County Commissioner- Nicky Boone-D

Greer County

Sheriff- Devin Huckabay-D, Chris Hopingardner-D

Court Clerk- Rhonda Henry-D

County Clerk- Jackie Cloyd-D

County Commissioner- Terry Nickell-D, Ricky Straube-R

Kiowa County

Sheriff- Bill Lancaster-R, Jeff Smith-R

Court Clerk- Lori Arite-D, Kay Richards-R

County Clerk- Nikky Dodd-D

County Commissioner No. 2- Stan Funkhouser-R, Dee Corbin-R, Miles Brewster-I

Caddo County

Sheriff- Patrick Hayes-D, Lennis Miller-D

Court Clerk- Patti Barger-D

County Clerk- Patrice Dolch-D

County Commissioner- Randy McLemore-D, Belita Lee Byrd-R

City of Lawton

Ward 3- Caleb Davis, Derek Berry, Michael Dixon

Ward 4- Jay Burk, Jody Maples, Barbara Curry

Ward 5- Kim Shahan, Dwight Tanner

Town of Medicine Park

Prop 1-Shall the Town of Medicine Park, Oklahoma be authorized to levy and assess a Town excise tax (sales tax) of three-eighths of one percent (0.375%), in addition to all other Town of Medicine Park, Comanche County, and State of Oklahoma excise taxes presently being levied or assessed, upon gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code; providing that the proceeds of such tax shall be used to fund capital expenditures, for the use and benefit of the Town and any public trust having the Town as beneficiary thereof, and/or for the payment of debt service in connection with obligations thereof to finance said capital expenditures and related costs; provided that said excise tax shall be levied beginning October 1, 2016, and shall have no stated termination date; all as more specifically set out in Ordinance No. 160406 of the Town?

