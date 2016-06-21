Off-duty officer catches man with stolen clothing

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -An off-duty police officer’s watchful eye helped catch a man with more than $600 in stolen clothing.

Lawton Police say one of their officers was off-duty when he went to the shopping center on Northwest 82nd Street Monday evening and saw a man running across the parking lot with a cart full of non-bagged clothing. Thinking something was wrong, the officer called dispatch and gave chase.

The man with the cart of clothing, Lawrence Burnom, was seen throwing the clothes into a Chevy Tahoe before he got in. Sergeant Jeff McCoy and a witness followed the Tahoe until McCoy was able to stop it at the intersection of Northwest 70th Street and Taylor.

The driver could be heard telling Burnom to run, but once he got out of the Tahoe, McCoy identified himself as an officer and Burnom was put on the ground at gunpoint until backup arrived.

The manager of TJ Maxx, where the clothes came from, told police Burnom was acting strangely before he left through an emergency exit with the cart. The total amount of the clothing came to $650.70.

“We would like to recognize and thank Sergeant Jeff McCoy for his quick actions even while off duty and for a job well done,” said Det. Nancy Lombardo in an email.

Burnom was arrested for grand larceny.

Police say Burnom has prior convictions for petite larceny and he’s being investigated for other recent larcenies.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.