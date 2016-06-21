Drones, aircraft used in search for Damion

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The search for 8-year-old Damion Davidson is in its tenth day after he went missing from his home on Sunday, June 12.

Drones are flying over specific areas of interest and a large-area air search was conducted using a fixed-wing aircraft. The aircraft will continue search efforts throughout this week.

Investigators are following up on leads and reviewing surveillance footage.

A fresh K9 search team will be out scouring the area Wednesday.

Authorities are asking rural residents to continue to check their properties.

