'Safe Exchange Zone' set up in Duncan for online sales

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is offering a safe place to buy and sell things online.

If you want to buy or sell something from Craigslist or Facebook, or any other online marketplace, you can meet with the other side of the sale at the Stephens County Courthouse in the west parking lot.

The area is marked with a “Safe Exchange Zone” sign and it’s covered by 24-hour surveillance video.

