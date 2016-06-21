104 pets rescued during flooding, half not picked up - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

104 pets rescued during flooding, half not picked up

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton Animal Welfare had 104 animal rescues during recent flooding, and half of them haven’t been claimed.

The shelter is overcrowded and it is becoming a life or death situation. All the animals currently up for adoption are licensed, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

The shelter partnered with Comanche County Fairgrounds and the Red Cross during the flooding so Lawton residents had a place to go with their pets during the flooding. The shelter also worked with the fire and police departments to assist animals in hard to reach areas.

Field supervisor Roy Rodrick says now is a great time to come down and adopt your new best friend.

“They're all good animals looking for their homes and families, the ones we have up for adoption. Come out and check them out they'll love you for life," Rodrick said.

If you are still missing your pet, stop by Lawton Animal Welfare to see if your furry friend was picked up.

