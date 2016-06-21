Two Rushing accomplishes sentenced for contempt - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two Rushing accomplishes sentenced for contempt

Source: Comanche County Detention Center Source: Comanche County Detention Center
Source: Comanche County Detention Center Source: Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two of Thorsten Rushing's murder accomplices will face additional time in jail after backing out of testifying against the now-convicted killer.

Cody Davis and Wesley Bankston were sentenced to six months iCutn Comanche County Detention Center, the maximum penalty for contempt of court.

In a plea agreement, both had agreed to testify against Rushing in the murders of his father and brother, but then backed out, hoping to get a lighter sentence.

Bankston was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for his role in the 2014 murder, while Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years of probation.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly