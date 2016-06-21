Two Rushing accomplishes sentenced for contempt

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two of Thorsten Rushing's murder accomplices will face additional time in jail after backing out of testifying against the now-convicted killer.

Cody Davis and Wesley Bankston were sentenced to six months iCutn Comanche County Detention Center, the maximum penalty for contempt of court.

In a plea agreement, both had agreed to testify against Rushing in the murders of his father and brother, but then backed out, hoping to get a lighter sentence.

Bankston was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for his role in the 2014 murder, while Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years of probation.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.