Caddo Co inmate's death ruled homicide - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Caddo Co inmate's death ruled homicide

Darius Robinson (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections) Darius Robinson (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) -The death of an inmate at the Caddo County Jail has been ruled a homicide by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.

Darius Robinson was pronounced dead April 5 after a run-in with jail staff late April 4. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's report says Robinson had been acting violently when jailers entered his cell and Robinson allegedly charged them. The report says Robinson was handcuffed, pepper sprayed and put in a neck hold on the floor.

After becoming unresponsive, he was taken to a hospital in Anadarko where he was pronounced dead.

Wednesday, the results of an autopsy report were released and it revealed Robinson died of strangulation. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Robinson was arrested and jailed April 1 for four child support warrants. His family and friends say the timeline of events that night didn’t add up and they wanted surveillance to see what happened for themselves.

District Attorney Jason Hicks says he is awaiting an investigative report to determine how to proceed.

Attorneys for the family released a statement on their behalf.

We are in receipt of the autopsy report produced by the medical examiner for the State of Oklahoma on the death of Darius Robinson in Caddo County on April 5, 2016. Tragically, the autopsy confirms what the family suspected; Darius Robinson died as the result of excessive force. Specifically, the medical examiner concluded that Darius died from injuries consistent with manual strangulation.


Darius injuries were directly caused by jailers at the Caddo County Jail. This conduct is outrageous, and inconsistent with jail standards throughout the United States. We trust that the District Attorney will follow the law and file the appropriate criminal charges immediately against those jailers responsible for the strangulation and homicide of Darius Robinson. As the attorneys for the family, we are pursuing our own investigation, and will hold a news conference within the next few weeks.

