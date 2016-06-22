K9 alerts along creek during search for Damion - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

K9 alerts along creek during search for Damion

Search teams dug along a creek after one of their K9s gave an alert while searching for Damion. (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook) Search teams dug along a creek after one of their K9s gave an alert while searching for Damion. (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Duncan Police say K9 teams alerted on an area south of the swimming pool during their search for Damion.

Duncan Police started searching with K9s at 6 a.m. Wednesday and the team gave a positive indication in a creek near Oak and Highway 81, south of the swimming pool. Search crews spent the afternoon digging in the area, but they’ve been unable to find anything.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says Texas EquuSearch will assist in the search for Damion Thursday. Ground penetrating radar and a sonar boat will be used.

Damion Davidson, 8, went missing from his Duncan home during a thunderstorm Sunday, June 12.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

