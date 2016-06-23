Texas Equusearch joins search for Damion - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Texas Equusearch joins search for Damion

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
Damion Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook) Damion Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The search along a creek in Duncan didn’t quite go as planned after K9s gave a positive alert during a search for Damion.

Duncan police say they weren’t able to find anything or anyone, they were able to confirm no one was trapped after a creek bank caved in.

Tim Miller from Texas Equusearch is joining in the search for 8-year-old Damion Davidson. Along with his abilities, he’s bring along a sonar boat and a ground-penetrating radar.

Damion has been missing since June 12 during a morning thunderstorm storm. He’s 4’, 50 lbs. He was brown hair and green eyes. If you know anything, call Duncan Police at 580-255-2112.

