Texas Equusearch joins search for Damion

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The search along a creek in Duncan didn’t quite go as planned after K9s gave a positive alert during a search for Damion.

Duncan police say they weren’t able to find anything or anyone, they were able to confirm no one was trapped after a creek bank caved in.

Tim Miller from Texas Equusearch is joining in the search for 8-year-old Damion Davidson. Along with his abilities, he’s bring along a sonar boat and a ground-penetrating radar.

Damion has been missing since June 12 during a morning thunderstorm storm. He’s 4’, 50 lbs. He was brown hair and green eyes. If you know anything, call Duncan Police at 580-255-2112.

