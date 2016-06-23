Woman reports Peeping Tom at library - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman reports Peeping Tom at library

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Just days after two men were arrested for indecent exposure at the Lawton Public Library, a woman says someone was taking inappropriate photos of her.

Monday afternoon, a woman told police she was at the library for a book. She said she heard two “camera flash sounds.” After hearing the noise, she said she saw an arm sticking out from the bookshelf with a camera phone pointed up her skirt.

Jim Russell, Lawton’s assistant city manager, says they’re increasing police visibility and staff awareness.

The Lawton Police Department says they have a possible suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Police Chief James Smith has directed the Deputy Chief of Patrol to have officers, some in plain clothes, walk through the library to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

"We do not want our public library to a place that people don’t feel safe at," said Det. Nancy Lombardo in an email.

On June 15, a man was arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a woman and a child. On June 17, a second man was arrested for indecent exposure just outside the library; his charges were later dropped.

