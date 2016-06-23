Retired officer, wife help save man while delivering morning paper

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A retired Lawton officer and his wife were delivering newspapers when they saw something odd and found a man who had fallen and couldn’t get back up.

Retired officer Jed Fox and his wife, retired dispatcher Shelli Fox, were delivering newspapers around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed a few papers were left in front of the home of an elderly man. The couple noticed lights were on in the home and a TV was blaring, which they felt was unusual. Jed and Shelli called police who in turn went in the home and found the 85-year-old man on the floor.

The man had fallen and was unable to get up. Police say he was lethargic and dehydrated, but alive.

“We were pretty thrilled that we decided to do something, and not wait another day," Jed Fox said.

Jed and Shelli Fox retired with 20 years of experience and started delivering papers to make a little extra money.

“Thanks to the alertness and caring of Jed and Shelli Fox, they most surly saved this man's life,” Lawton Police said in a Facebook statement.

The man was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital to be treated.

