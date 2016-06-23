Spirit of Survival training kicks off

Even if you don't want to run, you can still help encourage everyone else. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -More than 23,000 people have taken part in the Spirit of Survival, and the next race is only a few months away.

The 11th annual Spirit of Survival kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at 7:30 a.m. Before you lace up your running shoes for the 5K, quarter marathon or half marathon, there will be a 12-week training group starting on July 16. The training groups are free and open for anyone. For more about the training and the times, click here.

In the first 10 years, Spirit of Survival raised $736,080 and had 23,681 participants. That money goes to Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, and they hope to raise at least $50,000 this year.

If you don’t want to run, but you would still like to help, click here to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

To help get everyone excited for Spirit of Survival, which is only 100 days away, they held a training kickoff at Dick’s Sporting Goods on June 23 from noon until 7 p.m. There were free foot and gait analyses to make sure runners had the proper shoes and anyone who signed up for the Spirit of Survival received a 10% discount on their registration.

You can see photos from the 10th annual Spirit of Survival here.

