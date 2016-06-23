Stage built for Fort Sill's summer concert

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -The summer concert on Fort Sill is only a few days away, and if you're a fan of the show 'Nashville,' it's a chance to see a couple of those actors performing on stage.



Charles Esten plays Deacon in the show, and he’s never been to Oklahoma before, but he's played for soldiers, so he eagerly took the opportunity to come to Fort Sill.



"It's not a shy audience, a military audience, and that's exactly what we love. So, very much looking forward to it. I think it's going to turn into a real party. That's our intention and I have no reason to doubt that it might come right back to us," Esten said.



Esten's co-star, Clare Bowen, will also be performing along with David Nail and Cassadee Pope.



Before the show can go on, it takes three days to get the stage ready for the concert. The first day is setting up the main stage, on the second day they put up the side rails and tents on the stage and on the final day of stage preparations is when the lights, camera and audio are set up.

Army Entertainment, along with a group of Marines from Fort Sill, set up the stage for this year's concert. U.S. Marine Juan Maysonet says he's never put up a stage before, but he takes his job very seriously.



"If you put one pin in wrong, or if you put just one minor detail and it's wrong, like, anything can go wrong. We can hurt ourselves, we can hurt those people that's going to come here and play. So, we just have to make sure we do everything right and by the book," said Pfc. Maysonet.



Sergeant 1st Class Frederick McDuffy has been with Army Entertainment for three years. This week's stop at Fort Sill is one of 27 on his schedule for this year. He hopes those he works with at each site learn something from him.



"Maintain a positive attitude, learn, be open, be flexible, there's a lot of things that can go wrong. Safety first...there is a million ways to get hurt. You just got to pay attention to detail and stay focused on the mission. Don't get caught up on the ‘I guess the celebrity of it and you know with the artist coming in.’ We’re here to work, we’re here to do a job and we take pride in it," Sgt. 1st Class McDuffy said.



Maysonet says he's learned that even though they are all different heights and weights, making it hard to work together, they must work together to get the stage setup in time.

"None of like the Marines here have never did anything like this, you know? Putting like this big of a stage together is, like the fort behind you guys, is going to take a while, but you know as long as we work together we'll get it all done," Pfc. Maysonet said.



Even though McDuffy is on the road or setting up a stage, he maintains a positive attitude. He says when he looks at the crowd, he feels great because he's gotten entertainment for a soldier by a soldier.



"To see them get a break from their training, take their mind off of it, laugh, have a good time, dance a little bit, you know, let their hair down so to speak, it's a great feeling," Sgt. 1st Class McDuffy said.

Admission to the concert is $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at Adventure Travel and EZ-GO gas stations. Children five and under are free.

If you plan on driving to the concert, you’ll have to use Gate 2 off of Rogers Lane and park at Conklin Field. If you come through a different gate, you will have to have a Fort Sill pass; those coming through Gate 2 will only need a driver’s license or military ID. Gate 2 will open at 4 p.m.

If you plan on attending the concert Saturday, June 25, there a few things you’ll need to leave at home. Don’t bring weapons, professional cameras or recording devices, pets, glass, fireworks, Frisbees, coolers, outside food or drinks. Bags, backpacks and folding chairs are allowed, but they’ll be check before you enter the concert area.

Concert gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. You can learn more about the concert artists and the dos and don’ts of attending the concert here.

