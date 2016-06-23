Pelicans choose Hield with 6th overall pick in NBA draft

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield with the sixth overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft.

Hield, who averaged 25 points per game while leading the Sooners to the Final Four last season, was named an AP All-American and won the prestigious Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy. He hit 147 3-pointers, hitting about 46 percent of his shots from long range

New Orleans is coming off an injury-plagued, 30-52 campaign.

This year's draft marks the beginning of a busy offseason for the Pelicans, who are trying to give All-Star forward Anthony Davis a stronger supporting cast.

When free agency starts in July, New Orleans will have to decide whether to re-sign former regulars including guard Eric Gordon and forward Ryan Anderson.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.