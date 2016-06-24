Reception held for Commanding General

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered today to say goodbye to Fort Sill's Commanding General.

During a farewell dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn tonight, Major General John Rossi said due to his pedigree in Air Defense, a lot of people were apprehensive due to Fort Sill's rich history in field artillery. But in spite of being the first general on post with a background in air defense, he says everyone came together as a team, really embracing the air defense community. He says that open-mindedness only helped to enrich his stay at Fort Sill.

"We move a lot in the military and spend a couple of years in one place and move onto the next,” Rossi said. “We are moving into our 24th house and we wouldn't do it if we didn't love it. This is another great experience for the Rossi family.”

Rossi came to Fort Sill in June 2014.

He has been assigned to serve as the next commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Army Forces Strategic Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. Rossi has also been nominated and confirmed for a promotion to lieutenant general by the U.S. Senate.

The change of command ceremony will be July 21st.

