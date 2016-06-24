Thunder send Ibaka to Magic for Oladipo, Sabonis

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Thunder have traded forward Serge Ibaka to the Orlando Magic for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova and the newly drafted Domantas Sabonis, perhaps tweaking the roster to appeal to soon-to-be free agent Kevin Durant.

The Magic announced the deal.

Ibaka has been one of the league's top defenders, but his offensive production has dipped. He averaged career highs of 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 2013-14, but those numbers fell to 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds last season.

Oladipo fills Oklahoma City's need for a two-way shooting guard. He averaged 16 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season.

Sabonis, the No. 11 overall pick, is the son of former NBA player Arvydas Sabonis. The 6-foot-11 power forward from Gonzaga averaged 17.6 points and 11.8 rebounds last season.

