More searchers headed to Duncan - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

More searchers headed to Duncan

Damion Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook) Damion Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Police and search crews are in their 13th day of searching for 8-year-old Damion Davidson.

The search has been focused on Claridy Creek from Oak to Bois D'arc. Cave-ins and debris piles along the creek bed are being thoroughly examined.

The Equusearch team from Texas will return Saturday with reinforcements. There will be a total of 75 specialized searchers in Stephens County. They will then begin searching hard-to-reach areas towards the south of town.

The City of Duncan, State of Oklahoma and Duncan Fire Department have all been using backhoes and other equipment for debris removal in the search area.

