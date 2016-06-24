Arizona tops Cowboys 9-3, forces CWS bracket final rematch

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nathan Bannister and two relievers pitched a four-hitter, Arizona had 14 hits against what had been the best pitching staff in the NCAA Tournament, and the Wildcats beat Oklahoma State 9-3 at the College World Series on Friday.

The Wildcats forced a Saturday rematch, with the winner advancing to the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.

Bannister was dominant until he had to leave with an apparent injury with two outs in the third inning. Kevin Ginkel (5-1) and Cameron Ming held the Cowboys mostly in check the rest of the way. Jensen Elliott (9-3) took the loss.

JJ Matijevic and Zach Gibbons had three hits apiece to lead Arizona (46-23). The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first on Matijevic's RBI single, marking the first time the Cowboys (43-21) have trailed in the national tournament. Louis Boyd doubled in a run and Gibbons had an RBI single in the second, and Gibbon's sacrifice fly in the fourth made it 4-0.

