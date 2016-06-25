BREAKING: Police believe they found body of missing 8-year-old boy

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - After 14 days of searching, Stephens County Sheriff's Office announced they believe they found the body of the missing 8-year-old Duncan boy.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, searchers discovered a body they believe is Damion Davidson. Details on where he was found has not been released. A press conference regarding this discovery is being held Saturday morning at 11:30. Officials say a positive identification has not been made yet. That will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Damion was reported missing from his home on June 12th.