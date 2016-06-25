UPDATE: Search for missing boy ended, body found

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The search for Damion Alexander Davidson may be over. Searchers discovered a body in the Sikes Ranch area around seven Saturday morning. It was an area that was previously checked with drones, ATV’s and K-9's. The Overland Corporation assisted in Saturday’s search by using bigger equipment to remove debris. While the body has yet to be positively identified, authorities believe it is the missing boy.

"After 14 days, police say they found who's believed to be Damion Davidson behind these trees in Claridy Creek, just about half a mile north of where the pajama pants were found. They weren't able to get to this area until now because of the amount of flooding and debris that was here," said Sheriff Wayne McKinney.

Police believe Damion, 8, tried to cross a bridge at Highway 81 and Oak when he went down 10 to 12 feet into rushing water.

"This was extremely fast moving water, a very high amount of water in a very short amount of time," said Sheriff McKinney.

McKinney said crews marked the area to search but had to wait until the water went down and the mud dried to get into the creek. The body was found covered in debris in knee-deep water.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said they found multiple dead cattle and deer that were also swept away in the flood.



"That's how fast the flood came through," said Chief Ford.



Sheriff McKinney said although searchers were emotionally and physically exhausted, they were not going to give up. He said the community and family can now have closure.

"I'm proud of our department. We've worked together. We got it accomplished today and I'm just sorry it's taken as long as it has," said Sheriff McKinney.



Duncan police worked more than 5,000 hours while searching for Damion and said they could not have done it without volunteers, firefighters and the sheriff's department.

The body has been taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office to be further investigated and identified.



