Top country stars rocked Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill was rocking to some country Saturday night at its annual Summer Concert.

The sounds of some of the top country stars came from Fort Sill.

They had David Nail with his new single “Nights On Fire.” Also two stars from the television show Nashville, Chip Esten and Clare Bowen, performed songs from the show. Cassadee Pope, who was the winner on season three of The Voice, sang at the start of the concert.

A star here at 7NEWS was also at the concert. Our very own SkyWARN 7 Meteorologist Katie Western kicked off the show!

