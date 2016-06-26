Arizona heading to CWS finals after 5-1 win over Cowboys

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Bobby Dalbec pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Zach Gibbons drove in three runs and Arizona beat Oklahoma State 5-1 on Saturday to advance to the College World Series finals.

The Wildcats, who forced a second Bracket 1 final by beating the Cowboys 9-3 on Friday, returned to the best-of-three finals in their first CWS appearance since winning the 2012 national championship. They are 6-0 in NCAA Tournament elimination games.

Arizona (48-22) will face TCU or Coastal Carolina beginning on Monday.

