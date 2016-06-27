Oklahoma's largest firework display set for Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Lawton will start celebrating America’s birthday at Elmer Thomas Park.

The Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival is a free day of fun in the sun to celebrate Independence Day. Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas, sun screen, flashlights and insect repellent, but leave your pets, drones and alcohol at home. Personal fireworks aren’t allowed and you won’t need them, Lawton boasts having the state’s largest display.

With such a large amount of pyrotechnics being set up, a portion of Lake Helen’s walking track and trail will be off limits between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Parking will be available at Lawton High School and the McMahon Auditorium; a park and ride program will be in effect to shuttle people between parking lots and the park.

Sweet Temptationz and Wind River Harley Davidson will host a car and motorcycle show for all makes and models. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the show runs between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Award presentations will close out the show at 4 p.m.

In addition to the fireworks at night and the car and motorcycle show during the day, there will be face painting, bounce houses, a dunk tank, food and drink vendors and live music.

The firework display is scheduled to start at 9: 30 p.m.

You can learn more about the Lawton/Fort Sill Freedom Festival here.

If you still want to buy your own fireworks, don’t let them off in Lawton, at Lake Lawtonka or at Lake Ellsworth. Lawton Police will issue citations to anyone letting off fireworks in city limits. That citation comes with a mandatory court date and a fine up to $776 and/or 60 days in jail.

“While we understand that most people enjoy the entertainment of fireworks, especially over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we would encourage you to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Your family can attend the Lawton-Ft. Sill Freedom Festival in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday, July 2nd, and enjoy watching the largest, and legal, fireworks display in Oklahoma,” said Det. Nancy Lombardo, Lawton Police Department’s public information officer.

Other towns and cities in southwest Oklahoma may allow fireworks, but some do not. A list of towns, cities and counties has been compiled to show where fireworks are allowed and some displays will be held.

Hollis –Residents can let their fireworks off at the baseball field on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Altus –Residents are not allowed to let off fireworks in city limits, but there will be a display at Hoyt Shadid Park at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Olustee –Residents will have to go out of town to let off fireworks.

Eldorado –Fireworks can be let off at the baseball field.

Blair –Residents are not allowed to let off fireworks in town.

Mountain Park –Residents can let off their own fireworks

Snyder – Residents are not allowed to let off fireworks in town.

Manitou –Residents are allowed to let of their fireworks throughout the weekend.

Tipton –Residents are allowed to let of their fireworks until 11 p.m. on July 2, 3 and 4. The town will have a celebration starting at 5 p.m. on July 4 and a fireworks display will start at dark.

Davidson –Residents can let off fireworks.

Cache – Fireworks are allowed on July 3 and 4.

Chattanooga –The fire department will have a display and residents are allowed to let off their own fireworks on July 4 from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Grandfield –Residents can let off their fireworks, but they are not allowed to do so between midnight and 9 a.m. You must clean up your mess.

Apache –Fireworks are not allowed to be let off in city limits.

Fletcher –Residents can let off their fireworks on July 4 at Fletcher Park. At 9 p.m. on July 2, the Fletcher Fire Department will have a display at the Fletcher Fairgrounds.

Elgin –Fireworks can be let off at the baseball field on July 4 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. if the fire department has someone there to monitor it.

Lawton – Fireworks are not allowed to be let off in city limits. The City will put on a display on July 2.

Geronimo –Residents are allowed to let off their fireworks in town from June 25 until July 3 from 9 a.m. until midnight and from 9 a.m. July 4 until 2 a.m. July 5.

Walters – Residents are allowed to let off their fireworks on the night of July 4 at Sultan Park.

Marlow – Residents are not allowed to let off their own fireworks, but there will be a parade on the morning of July 4, fun throughout the day and a “tremendous fireworks display” that night at Rosebud Park.

Duncan – Fireworks are not allowed to be let off.

Comanche – Residents cannot let off fireworks, the town will have a fireworks display at the Field of Dreams on the night of the Fourth of July and festivities throughout the day.

Temple –Residents are allowed to let off fireworks around the lake up to the Fourth of July.

Velma –Residents will be allowed to let of their own fireworks on July 3, 4 and 5. On July 2, Velma will have the “Super Summer Celebration” starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Velma Picnic Grounds. Call Velma Town Hall at 580-444-3393 for more information.

Medicine Park –Residents are not allowed to let off fireworks in city limits, but there will be a display on July 3.

Sterling –Residents will be allowed to let off fireworks on July 3 and July 4 from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Waurika – Residents are not allowed to let off fireworks in Waurika.

Comanche County –Fireworks are allowed to be let off in the county.

Caddo County – Fireworks are allowed to be let off in the county.

Tillman County – Fireworks are allowed to be let off in the county.

Stephens County – Fireworks are allowed to be let off in the county.

Jackson County – Fireworks are allowed to be let off in the county.

Jefferson County – Fireworks are allowed to be let off in the county.

Cotton County – Fireworks are allowed to be let off in the county.

