Precincts prepare for Tuesday's voters

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Oklahoma's primary elections are Tuesday, but the preparation process for county election boards all over the state began months ago.

There are 38 precincts in Comanche County. They all received primary election materials from the Comanche County Election Board Monday. The person in charge picked up the ballots, along with an e-scan machine, the list of those registered at that particular polling place, pens and "I voted" stickers.

Precinct workers said they were going to go back to their designated polling place to set up before the doors open tomorrow morning after picking up their materials.

"It has instructions for the voter right here with an example how to do it correctly and how to do it incorrectly," explained Nick Stewart, a precinct 21 inspector.



After everything is picked up and set up, and the polls open, some workers have already put in an hour's worth of work to make sure it's a smooth process for everyone who walks through the door, whether it's the first or the last person.



Stewart says when he sees the effort some people make just to cast their vote, he’s touched.



"When I see somebody come through there in a walker, it's rather moving to know that person took that much difficulty to get out and about and get into a car, out of the car and in here to cast that vote, and then you think about the number of people who don't even care or who are perfectly healthy and just ‘well, I just don't have time today,’ you know, and don't make the effort. I think it's very heartwarming to know, to see the people who do make the effort and they're the quality people," Stewart said.



Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims says getting everything done can be very stressful, because they have to make sure they get everything right before the primary and it could make their jobs even more difficult if something is wrong.



"It could cause a contest of some sort of irregularity or contest where we have to recount the ballots," Sims explained.



Sims says after seeing the early voting's turn out, she doesn't know what to expect Tuesday.



"I was disappointed that there were only 640 that voted the last three days in person," Sims said.



Stewart says he has something to say to those who are on the fence about voting.



"By all means come vote. By all means. Give it a shot, you know? Go ahead and come out and make that vote, because that is a privilege that we don't have elsewhere. Not everybody in the world has and we need to have that privilege. We need to have that privilege protected and exercised," Stewart said.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Stewart says the best time to go is either mid-morning or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. because they are busiest right before people go to work and right after.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Stewart says the best time to go is either mid-morning or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. because they are busiest right before people go to work and right after.

