Man drove into washed out bridge, signs missing

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -A man escaped serious injury Monday in Comanche County when he drove into a low water crossing where part of the bridge had been washed out.

It happened on 120th Street, south of Meers-Porter Hill Road. Fortunately, the driver sustained only minor injuries.

County officials say the bridge washed out more than two weeks ago during the June 12 floods, but someone knocked down the barricade that warned drivers of the danger.



They say there are so many roads like this across the county, that they've run out of signs, so county crews are using whatever they have available to get people's attention.



They hope this incident shows just how dangerous it can be when people steal the road signs, knock them down or simply move them out of the way.

