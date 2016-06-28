MedWatch-Hip replacements

(CNN) -According to the CDC, about three-quarters of a million total hip replacements are performed in the United States each year. And all of those surgeries were done in the hospital where the patient will stay for days after the procedure. Now, an orthopedic clinic is changing the way hip replacement surgeries are done by offering the first outpatient hip replacement surgery.



Reno resident Dave Fish is pretty rough on his body. As the owner of Eclipse Pizza, he's on his feet all day long.



"It's a busy environment, I'm standing up, I'm chatting, I'm running pizza, making pizza, taking care of business. It's a fun environment, but it's just, you know, it takes a little hustle," Fish said.

In his downtime, Dave coaches masters swimming.

"At the end of the night, in bed, it just hurts. You know, after a long day working or standing up or doing whatever it's just a constant, constant pain," Fish said.

"You can see in his case that he's completely worn out this space, the bone is actually digging into bone, and so it's almost like a rectangle in a circle trying to move," said Dr. Jackson Jones, Reno Orthopedic Clinic.

Harvard-trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jones performs these surgeries differently than the current norm from the front of the hip joint, instead of alongside the hip.



"The other approaches require that you cut through muscle to get down to the hip. With the anterior approach we don't have to cut any muscle, we can go in between a couple different muscle planes and when people don't have muscle to heal you're not worried about attachments of muscle to bone they get up moving faster," Dr. Jones explained.

"He'll be walking out the door today," Dr. Jones said.

A hospital stay is becoming unnecessary for the healthiest patients.

"You get them up faster. You get them home. Which everyone wants to be home, but more importantly, infection rates are lower when you're not in hospitals. Infection rates can be lower, it's a little more comfortable setting, and if you're home, you're actually safer than if you're in the hospital," Dr. Jones said.

The surgery itself took Dr. Jones and his team about an hour and a half. The bad ball and socket, replaced with titanium and polyethylene parts.

"You've got plenty of muscle in there, so I expect some stiffness," he said.



Two hours after being wheeled into recovery, Fish was standing. Forty-five minutes after that, he went up and back down a flight of stairs.



"It doesn't hurt at all. Just that IT band is tight," Fish said.

Amazing, the therapists and ROC surgery center staff.

"The more you walk the better off you'll be," Dr. Jackson said.

Just five hours after his total hip replacement, Fish was wheeled out and headed home. At his two-week checkup, Fish is already riding an incumbent bike for a half-hour.

"In terms of activity level, just let pain be your guide. The sky's the limit. You can go as big as you want, but go in small increments," Dr. Jones said.



Four weeks after his total hip replacement...Fish is back at work. He does have a bench, in case he gets tired.

"The actual pain from the hip it's virtually gone," Fish said.



This athlete is cycling and swimming again, and looks forward to doing a whole lot more on his bionic hip.



Copyright 2016 CNN and KSWO. All rights reserved.