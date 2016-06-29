Breast Health

Early breast cancer detection leads to more successful treatment.



• About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

• Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women.



The American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) recommend annual screening mammograms for women ages 40 and older.

Mammography is the best screening examination available.

• It detects approximately 2 to 3 times as many early breast cancers as physical examination.

• It often identifies the site of breast cancer a year or two before a lump can be felt. Only 10% of breast cancers will not be identified until they can be felt as lumps.

• Mammography, clinical exams, and monthly self-examination are all important components of breast cancer detection.

DRH Imaging (in conjunction with Duncan Regional Hospital) uses state-of-the-art equipment including a digital computer-aided detection and diagnosis mammography system.

SCREENING MAMMOGRAM – Recommended annually for women who have no abnormal breast findings or symptoms. The screening exam takes approximately 15 minutes and does not require a physician’s order.

DIAGNOSTIC MAMMOGRAM – This is a problem-solving examination for patients who’ve had an abnormal breast finding or symptom. A diagnostic mammogram is prescribed by the patient’s physician and is done under the consultation of a radiologist. The exam takes approximately 30 minutes.



BREAST MRI – This technique is used to evaluate those who are at a very high risk for developing breast cancer, patients whose mammograms have detected very suspicious areas, and to look for additional areas of concern in women with breast cancer. This technique uses radio waves and magnets to obtain images of the breast. It is quite costly and takes about an hour to complete.

BREAST ULTRASOUND – An ultrasound is primarily used to evaluate abnormal areas seen on mammograms or felt during a clinical exam. It is helpful in determining whether a lump is fluid-filled or solid. Solid masses are more frequently associated with cancer. This procedure uses sound waves to create a digital image of the breast and takes about 30 minutes to complete.

BIOPSY – A biopsy may be required if you or your healthcare provider discover a suspicious area, calcification, lump or other change in your breast. When a biopsy is done, a sample of tissue is removed from the area in question and sent for evaluation under a microscope. Our radiologists perform biopsies in an outpatient setting.

