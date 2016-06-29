Ultrasound Scan Carotid/Aorta

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Up to 50% of all strokes occur in people who show no prior symptoms. The effects of a stroke can be devastating.

Aortic aneurysm is one of the most preventable causes of death in America. Unfortunately, over two million people have an aortic aneurysm each year. Many never make it to a hospital emergency room for treatment once an aneurysm ruptures.

Ultrasound examination of the aorta and carotid arteries is highly accurate, completely safe, painless, and inexpensive.

Preventative ultrasound screening can detect:



• Plaque buildup and abnormal narrowing of the carotid artery that increases the risk of strokes.

• Enlargement (aneurysm) in the abdominal aorta that could lead to a ruptured aorta.



An ultrasound scan of the carotid arteries and aorta takes less than 15 minutes.





Take a preventative approach to your health. Schedule your screening with DRH Imaging today!

CALL 580.251.6670

A physician’s order is not required.

For more information visit http://duncanregional.com/imaging

