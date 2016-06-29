MRI Brain Tumor/Aneurysm Screening

Early detection is an important factor in treatment and survival of brain tumors and brain aneurysms.

• 190,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with a brain tumor each year.

• 6,000,000 people in the U.S. have an un-ruptured brain aneurysm.

• 40% of ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal.

• 66% of brain aneurysm rupture survivors suffer permanent neurological disability.



The earlier a tumor or aneurysm is found and treated, the better. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) screening is a safe, non-invasive way to identify brain tumors and aneurysms.

• Magnetic fields and radio waves generate images of the brain.

• There is no radiation and the process is painless.

• MRI screening only takes approximately 15 minutes.



