MRI Brain Tumor/Aneurysm Screening

Early detection is an important factor in treatment and survival of brain tumors and brain aneurysms.
• 190,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with a brain tumor each year.
• 6,000,000 people in the U.S. have an un-ruptured brain aneurysm.
• 40% of ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal.
• 66% of brain aneurysm rupture survivors suffer permanent neurological disability.
The earlier a tumor or aneurysm is found and treated, the better. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) screening is a safe, non-invasive way to identify brain tumors and aneurysms.
• Magnetic fields and radio waves generate images of the brain.
• There is no radiation and the process is painless.
• MRI screening only takes approximately 15 minutes.
Take a preventative approach to your health. Schedule your screening with DRH Imaging today!
CALL 580.251.6670
A physician’s order is not required.
For more information visit http://duncanregional.com/imaging