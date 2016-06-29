MRI Brain Tumor/Aneurysm Screening - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Early detection is an important factor in treatment and survival of brain tumors and brain aneurysms.

•    190,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with a brain tumor each year.
•    6,000,000 people in the U.S. have an un-ruptured brain aneurysm.
•    40% of ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal.
•    66% of brain aneurysm rupture survivors suffer permanent neurological disability.


The earlier a tumor or aneurysm is found and treated, the better.  Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) screening is a safe, non-invasive way to identify brain tumors and aneurysms.

•    Magnetic fields and radio waves generate images of the brain.
•    There is no radiation and the process is painless.
•    MRI screening only takes approximately 15 minutes.


