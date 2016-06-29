Lung Cancer Screening - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer. The good news is that early detection through lung cancer CT screening can significantly improve your likelihood of survival.
    
•    85% of high risk patients can be cured once lung cancer is detected by a CT screening.
•    92% cure rate with early detection and appropriate treatment.
•    Without early screening, over 95% of lung cancer patients die within a few years of diagnosis.


DRH Imaging offers a low dose Lung Cancer CT, which is the technology of choice for lung cancer screening studies.

You should get screened if you:

•    Are a current or former smoker
•    Are age 55 to 74
•    Have a smoking history of 30 pack-years or more (One pack a day for 30 years, Two packs a day for 15 years, etc.)


DRH Imaging offers CT Lung Screening for FREE if you meet the above criteria.

Take a preventative approach to your health. Schedule your Lung Cancer screening with DRH Imaging today!

CALL 580.251.6670
A physician’s order is not required.


For more information visit http://duncanregional.com/imaging
 

