Lung cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer. The good news is that early detection through lung cancer CT screening can significantly improve your likelihood of survival.
• 85% of high risk patients can be cured once lung cancer is detected by a CT screening.
• 92% cure rate with early detection and appropriate treatment.
• Without early screening, over 95% of lung cancer patients die within a few years of diagnosis.
DRH Imaging offers a low dose Lung Cancer CT, which is the technology of choice for lung cancer screening studies.
You should get screened if you:
• Are a current or former smoker
• Are age 55 to 74
• Have a smoking history of 30 pack-years or more (One pack a day for 30 years, Two packs a day for 15 years, etc.)
DRH Imaging offers CT Lung Screening for FREE if you meet the above criteria.
Take a preventative approach to your health. Schedule your Lung Cancer screening with DRH Imaging today!
CALL 580.251.6670
A physician’s order is not required.
For more information visit http://duncanregional.com/imaging