Lung cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer. The good news is that early detection through lung cancer CT screening can significantly improve your likelihood of survival.



• 85% of high risk patients can be cured once lung cancer is detected by a CT screening.

• 92% cure rate with early detection and appropriate treatment.

• Without early screening, over 95% of lung cancer patients die within a few years of diagnosis.



DRH Imaging offers a low dose Lung Cancer CT, which is the technology of choice for lung cancer screening studies.

You should get screened if you:

• Are a current or former smoker

• Are age 55 to 74

• Have a smoking history of 30 pack-years or more (One pack a day for 30 years, Two packs a day for 15 years, etc.)



DRH Imaging offers CT Lung Screening for FREE if you meet the above criteria.

