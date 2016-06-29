Heart Scan

EARLY DETECTION MATTERS

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

Current estimates show that more than 70 million Americans suffer from some form of cardiovascular disease. This “silent killer” is a slow, progressive disease that can begin early in life and go undetected for years.

For 150,000 Americans annually, the first and only symptom of heart disease is a fatal heart attack.

Many of those who suffer a fatal heart attack have average or unremarkable cholesterol levels, normal stress or normal exercise treadmill tests and few, if any, of the major risk factors. The earlier heart disease is detected, the greater the chance it can be slowed, stopped, or possibly reversed.

Who should get the Scan?

Men 35 or older and women 40 or older who have at least one of the following risk factors are encouraged to have this test:

• Family history of heart disease

• Smoker or tobacco use

• High Cholesterol

• High Blood Pressure

• Overweight

• Sedentary or high risk lifestyle



The procedure takes approximately 10 minutes.

This could be the best $99 you will ever spend. Don’t delay and call us today to schedule your appointment.



CALL 580.251.6670

A physician’s order is not required.

For more information visit http://duncanregional.com/imaging

