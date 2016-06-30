Oklahoma CB Jordan Thomas arrested after night out in Norman

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of public intoxication, assault and battery, and interference with official process.

According to police in Norman, Oklahoma, Thomas was picked up at 1:49 a.m. A Cleveland County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said the 20-year-old Thomas was booked into jail at 2:45 a.m. and released at 11:13 a.m.

A school spokesman said Oklahoma is "aware of it and will monitor the situation and react accordingly."

Thomas, a second-team All-Big 12 pick last season, intercepted five passes in 2015.

The talented junior has found trouble several times in the past year. He missed the first quarter against Akron and the entire Tulsa game last season for disciplinary reasons. He was arrested in December for failure to appear following a speeding violation.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.