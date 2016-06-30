7News Editorial: Putting aside our differences

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -We have all seen the horrific images of the mass shooting in Orlando. Information is still coming out on the motivation behind the killings and the potential link to Islamic terrorist groups.

Regardless of the whys behind the shooting, my hope is that this event helps us all to look at each other differently.

We spend so much time and energy in this country focusing on our individual differences…race, religion, economic status, political affiliation, etc. Instead, we need to recognize that it’s the sum of all these differences that have made this country great.

To continue to focus on segregating ourselves from others only weakens us and makes these events more likely.

Americans should wake up and realize the enemy isn’t America, it’s those who wish to impose evil on others and take away the liberties that have made this country great. Only when we begin to see the value in all Americans and the impact we have on one another’s lives can we collectively unite, fight, and stop those who wish to impose harm and change our way of life.

