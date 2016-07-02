Former bank president convicted of fraud

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The former president of the First State Bank of Altus was convicted of bank fraud.

Paul Doughty, 67, was indicted last year by a federal grand jury, accusing him and a partner of engineering three loan schemes totaling more than 20-million dollars. A jury convicted him Friday on ten separate counts after hearing seven days of testimony, and spending about seven hours in deliberation.

Doughty faces up to 30 years in prison, and a fine of one-million dollars for each of the ten counts.