Injuries reported in rollover crash

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- At least one person was hurt in a one-car rollover crash on U-S Highway 62.

Investigators said Friday the driver of an SUV lost control and skidded across the center median, then crossed the eastbound lane and rolled over into the ditch off the right shoulder of the eastbound lane. The car was occupied by three passengers, two adults and one child. The full extent of injuries to the passengers is not known at this time.

