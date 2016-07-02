Freedom Fest gives back to community

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton-Fort Sill's Freedom Festival is in full swing at Elmer Thomas Park. There's a car/motorcycle show, local food and sales vendors, children's area and the big firework show later tonight.This event is also one of the biggest ways the city gives back to the community.

"One of the things we always hear is there's never anything to do in Lawton, well it seems like there's more and more to do and that's great. Food trucks are a big part of that," said Joe Abshere, local food truck owner.

Abshere is one of many local food truck owners who's cooking and serving his food at Freedom fest, but also promoting the importance of people eating local to keep building up the community.

"We want to be able to stay in town. We don't want to have to drive to different places to do things and when it's in your own backyard that's a lot better," said Abshere.

Lawton City Manager, Jim Russell says although Freedom Fest costs a lot of money to put on, it brings even more back to the City, especially with the visitors that come from all over the state.

"Come down to Lawton, get a hotel room spend money in our local mall. Spend money in our local restaurants. Spend money with the food vendors here. It brings revenue back into the city," said Russell.

Abshere, a Lawton native says he is thankful to see his city grow physically and economically. He hopes this event shows people the importance of participating.

"We love giving back to the community. That's something we always have done because without the community, there are no restaurants, there are no businesses, so we enjoy being a part of this community," said Abshere.

Freedom Fest is free and open to the public. The fireworks display will start at 9:30.

