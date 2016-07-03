Rockin' the Park celebrates Medicine Park's birthday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rockin' the Park celebrates Medicine Park's birthday

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Medicine Park is celebrating their birthday, and the 4th of July this weekend with some rock ‘n’ roll. Rockin’ the Park kicked off Saturday with a rockin’ line up of musicians. This is the first time Medicine Park has held Rockin’ the Park on the 4th of July weekend. It's normally held in the fall.

But event coordinator Dwight Cope says that putting the events together seemed like the best way to celebrate them.

"We're having a little rock ‘n’ roll because rock ‘n’ roll and America is about as American as you can get, I think,” said Cope.

Medicine Park turns 108 on July 4th is year. The festivities will continue Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with more music and a rubber duck race in Medicine Creek. And to top it all off, a fireworks show at the end of the night!

