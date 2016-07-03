Racers sink or swim in Cardboard Regatta

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Out at Medicine Park, it was sink or swim for these cardboard boat racers.

In the 3rd annual Cardboard Regatta, the boats made entirely out of cardboard set sail and attempted to make it to the finish line without sinking. New this year is the 12 and under category for kids.

Mike Shackelford's sons entered in the race with their Zombie themed boat.

"They thought it was a crazy idea,” said Shackelford. “They thought they would sink as soon as they got in the water. But they had a lot of fun."

The brothers ended up taking home the first place prize for the 12 and under category.

In this race, it's encouraged to sink or jump ship. Another prize they handed out was to a father-daughter duo that you saw earlier, for their dramatic shark themed sinking ship.

